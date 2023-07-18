NEWS

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal
[Reuters]

Britain said on Tuesday it intends to start talks with Turkey over refreshing their bilateral free trade deal, with a view to including services and the digital sector in any future agreement.

Britain already has a free trade agreement (FTA) with Turkey, which was rolled over when Britain left the European Union, which the trade ministry said was now outdated.

A review of that agreement has resulted in both sides concluding that there is room for it to be improved with a new deal, the ministry said, although negotiations are not expected to formally begin until next year.

The countries have a trading relationship which was worth 23.5 billion pounds ($30.7 billion) last year. Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said Britain would use the talks to tailor a new FTA to Britain’s economic strengths.

“I look forward to using the deal to deepen the UK-Turkey trading relationship, drive economic growth and support businesses up and down the country,” she said in a statement.

Any deal could address issues pertaining to goods, such as current quotas on Turkish exports such as olive oil, and well as expand into services, digital and data.

The British government said it would look for input from businesses about their priorities before the talks begin. [Reuters]

Turkey Economy Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
NEWS

Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid
SOCCER

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid

Greece, Saudi Arabia sign raft of agreements during crown prince’s visit
NEWS

Greece, Saudi Arabia sign raft of agreements during crown prince’s visit

Agreeing on commonly accepted rules is a necessary precondition
NEWS

Agreeing on commonly accepted rules is a necessary precondition

Skertsos: Greek government maintains firm stance on red lines
NEWS

Skertsos: Greek government maintains firm stance on red lines

Pivotal period in Greek-Turkish ties
NEWS

Pivotal period in Greek-Turkish ties