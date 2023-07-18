NEWS

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility

Police in Crete are investigating the discovery of a human head, likely to be that of a male aged in his 30s, at a waste sorting facility in Hania.

Upon discovery of the gruesome find, the unit, based in Akrotiri, shut down operations and called police.

A search then began in other waste containers in an effort to locate other body parts.

Authorities are looking into recent reports of missing persons in relation to the find.

A forensic examiner, Giorgos Mylonakis, said his first impressions are that the head belongs to a man and that his death occurred within the last 10 days. [AMNA]

