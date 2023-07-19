Israel to send assistance to Greece to combat wildfires
Israel will send two aircraft from the Elad Squadron to assist in combatting raging wildfires in Attica, Corinth, and Rhodes, following a request by the Greek government according to the social media account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The Government of Israel will stand by Greece as it fights the huge wildfires and appreciates Greece’s contribution to extinguishing wildfires in Israel over the past decade,” it also stated.