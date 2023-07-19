Foreign Minister of Israel sends message of solidarity

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sent a message of solidarity to Greece on social media on Wednesday as the country battles wildfires in several regions, confirming that Israeli assistance was on the way to assist with firefighting efforts.

“Greece is a friend that needs our help and we will gather the means to assist her! The relationship between Israel and Greece can be counted on in difficult times and Israel does not stand by apathetically,” he noted.

“In coordination with our Ministry of National Security, the National Fire and Rescue Authority , the Israel Police, the Israeli Air Force, firefighting aircraft and teams of professionals will arrive to help combat the fires in Greece,” he concluded.