NEWS

Foreign Minister of Israel sends message of solidarity

Foreign Minister of Israel sends message of solidarity
[AP]

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sent a message of solidarity to Greece on social media on Wednesday as the country battles wildfires in several regions, confirming that Israeli assistance was on the way to assist with firefighting efforts.

“Greece is a friend that needs our help and we will gather the means to assist her! The relationship between Israel and Greece can be counted on in difficult times and Israel does not stand by apathetically,” he noted.

“In coordination with our Ministry of National Security, the National Fire and Rescue Authority , the Israel Police, the Israeli Air Force, firefighting aircraft and teams of professionals will arrive to help combat the fires in Greece,” he concluded.

Israel Diplomacy Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel to send assistance to Greece to combat wildfires
NEWS

Israel to send assistance to Greece to combat wildfires

Greek Fire Service team trains in US
NEWS

Greek Fire Service team trains in US

Foreign Ministry issues condolences on Egyptian church fire
NEWS

Foreign Ministry issues condolences on Egyptian church fire

FM to brief opposition parties on foreign policy
NEWS

FM to brief opposition parties on foreign policy

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal
NEWS

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal

Agreeing on commonly accepted rules is a necessary precondition
NEWS

Agreeing on commonly accepted rules is a necessary precondition