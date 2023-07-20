Greek prime minister to visit Rome Sunday 

Payment of dues. Greece will repay its first bailout loans two years before schedule, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. He said the country will be able to repay these loans by year-end. This pledge for repayment ahead of time is a commitment to investors, he underlined. [AMNA]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to travel to Rome on Sunday at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, to attend a conference on immigration and growth that brings together heads of state and influential personalities from across the Mediterranean region.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also been invited, with some kind of meeting possibly taking place between the Greek and Turkish leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

Regardless of whether such an encounter takes place, however, Athens is planning for the meeting of the two men on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in late September. They met after their respective re-elections in Vilnius earlier this month.