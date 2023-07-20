Achtsioglou: ‘Let party supporters vote’

Efi Achtsioglou, the former social security minister and considered the front-runner in the race to succeed Alexis Tsipras as SYRIZA leader, has proposed that not only party members but also party supporters should be allowed to participate in the September 10 ballot.

This has sparked mixed reactions within the party. Seen as the second main contender, Euclid Tsakalotos appeared to dismiss the idea.

“Adhering to the same election process used during Alexis Tsipras’ election would be the most ethical approach,” said the ex-finance minister.

The proposal was better received by cadres close to Nikos Pappas, the former digital policy minister, who said that a higher turnout would be beneficial for the party.

There has been no reported reaction from Stefanos Tzoumakas.

The four contenders are expected to discuss the details of their televised debate, which is likely to take place in early August or shortly before the poll.