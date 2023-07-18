PM leaves Brussels early to see to wildfires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has cut his trip to Brussels short, following the outbreak of several big wildfires in Attica and neighboring Corinth and Viotia.

Mitsotakis was in Brussels for a summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin America and Caribbean states (CELAC).

He is now heading to Athens, where his first stop will be the Civil Protection Coordination Center for Operations and Crisis Management.

The decision came as villages were being evacuated in Dervenohoria, northwest of the Greek capital, and the blaze was closing major thoroughfares.