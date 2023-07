A sailboat with 14 migrants onboard was located at sea east off the town of Kalathos, Rhodes, the coast guard reported on Friday.

The vessel was intercepted after it refused to comply with the coast guard’s warnings, then sped off, performing dangerous manoeuvres.

The boat was eventually stopped, and the migrants were transferred to the port of Rhodes, while the driver, a 31-year-old identified by the passengers, was arrested. [AMNA]