Police arrests seven, seizes 275 kilos of cannabis

Greek Police arrested seven people believed to be members of a gang that cultivated cannabis seedlings in a house in the region of Attica and seized 275 kilograms of processed and raw cannabis.

The suspects, as well as against at least one other individual who has been identified but remains at large, are facing charges of forming a criminal organization and violation of laws on drugs. All suspects were led before a prosecutor.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that those arrested had formed a criminal group and had cultivated cannabis seedlings in a villa for at least three months.

In the raid carried out in the villa, officers found and confiscated special equipment for planting, growing, harvesting, separating and drying cannabis, as well as 343 cannabis seedlings, up to two meters high. They also found 228 kilos of raw cannabis, 47 kilos of processed cannabis, 900 ml of hashish oil, 2.93 grams of cocaine, 39,468 euros, three gold British pounds, and five vehicles.

The street value of the drugs seized amounts to between 1,026,000 and 2,185,000 euros.