Murder investigation opens after gruesome discovery at trash sorting plant

Police in Crete have opened a murder inquiry after staff at a trash sorting plant in Hania found a human head in a plastic bag traveling down the conveyor belt.

The head was initially thought to belong to a woman, on account of its long black hair, though an expert later confirmed that it belongs to man in his 30s or 40s, possibly of Asian descent.

The coroner who examined the gruesome discovery said the unidentified individual died around 10 days ago and was almost certainly the victim of foul play.

A further search of the facility on Tuesday night revealed another trash bag containing the victim’s legs, while staff at the plant reportedly told investigators that they had processed a few more bags that were giving off a very pungent odor in the past couple of days but that the bags were no longer salvageable.

The batch of trash the head was discovered in had been brought to the plant from the area of Rethymno, which is where the investigation is now centered.