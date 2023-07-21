Military officer opens fire at 2nd Parachute Brigade near Athens

A military officer opened fire with blank rounds and threw flash-bang grenades at the 2nd Parachute Brigade in Aspropyrgos, near Athens, on Friday, according to reports.

According to some accounts, the officer is alleged to have taken a fellow officer hostage during the incident. The Military Police intervened and subsequently arrested the officer.

There were no reports of injuries.

It appears that the officer in question was in an agitated state and had a dispute with the brigade’s commander.

Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, was en route to the scene.

No more information was immediately available.