Mitsotakis visits firefighting units to thank crews, mechanics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Fire Service’s special aerial operations units at the Elefsina Air Base, the 383rd Special Operations & Air Firefighting Squadron, and the 355th Tactical Transport Squadron on Saturday to express his support for the crews fighting to contain numerous wildfires that have ravaged areas in Attica over the past week amid scorching temperatures.

Mitsotakis was briefed on the recent firefighting operations and spoke with the crews and engineers who maintain the Canadair CL-215 and CL-415 water bombers, according to government sources.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias.

While there, Mitsotakis watched two Greek, two French and one Croatian CL-415 take off.