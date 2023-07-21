New blazes bring number of active wildfire fronts to 79

Firefighters battled 52 new fires in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of active fire fronts around the country to 79, the Fire Service said on Friday.

Flare-ups were recorded in Laconia and Rhodes while there were scattered fire outbreaks in Western Attica that required the attention of ground and air forces.

Fire Service spokesman Vasilios Vathrakogiannis said the situation over the weekend would be even more difficult, due to the particularly high temperatures.

Civil Protection has already warned of a very high risk of wildfires in Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Western Greece, Thessaly, Rhodes, Samos and Ikaria.

Regarding the fire in Dervenochoria, which spread to western Attica, Vathrakogiannis reported a number of rekindlings and scattered active fires but said they were under control. A total of 300 firefighters and 120 tenders were dealing with this fire front, supported by seven aircraft and four helicopters.

The flare-ups on Rhodes, located in central mountainous areas, are being battled by 125 firefighters and 35 vehicles, four aircraft and three helicopters helping from the air.

In Laconia, various flare-ups have created new fronts, with the fires being dealt with by 75 firefighters with 25 vehicles as well as 5 aircraft and 2 helicopters. [AMNA]