NEWS

Investigation ordered into animal shelter fire deaths

[File photo/InTime News]

A prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into the circumstances of the death of animals at a private shelter in Lagonissi, in southeastern Attica, following an extensive fire in the region.

The fire broke out at nearby Neos Kouvaras on Monday and spread to other areas of southeastern Attica, leading to the death of several cats and dogs at the shelter.

The investigation will examine the accommodation at the shelter for animals and who was present to help save animals.

According to reports, the only animals to survive at the specific shelter were seven puppies and a cat, following a call for volunteers to help evacuate the animals. [AMNA]

