NEWS

Turkey to send three firefighting aircraft to Greece

Turkey to send three firefighting aircraft to Greece
[InTime News]

Turkey has become the latest country to offer firefighting aircraft to Greece to assist in the battle against wildfires across the country.

The neighboring country will provide two amphibious firefighting aircraft and a firefighting helicopter.

“On the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, two firefighting planes and one firefighting helicopter … and crews will be sent to Greece,” the Turkish Communications Directorate tweeted on Friday.

“Amphibious aircraft with effective maneuverability and a firefighting helicopter produced with indigenous and national resources will be used in Greece to respond to wildfires,” the directorate added.

Earlier, Cyprus and Croatia said they would deploy firefighting aircraft to Greece through the EU-wide Civil Protection Mechanism, joining aircraft from Italy and France. Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Malta and Bulgaria have also sent ground crews.

On Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in a Twitter thread, thanked the countries that had provided firefighting support. “We are grateful to all the countries that sent help to fight the forest fires in Greece. Your contribution has been invaluable,” he said.

Turkey Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port
NEWS

Fire extinguished at Turkey’s Iskenderun port

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital
DIASPORA

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora
DIASPORA

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul

Cyprus and Croatia to send three firefighting aircraft
NEWS

Cyprus and Croatia to send three firefighting aircraft