Heatwave to continue next week, some respite as of Thursday

Visitors enjoy a shower at a water park at Spata town, east of Athens, Greece, on Sunday. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) said in an updated emergency weather report on Sunday said that the heatwave will continue mostly unabated until Thursday, when it will post a moderate decline.

Sunday’s thermal surge prevailed throughout the country with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius in Thessaly, central Greece.

On Monday, temperatures will decline between 2 to 5 degrees with the higher drop observed in the eastern parts of the country. Temperatures will range between 38 to 42 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday and Wednesday, scorching heat will push temperatures up to 42 and 44 degrees.

A moderate respite is expected as of Thursday, with temperatures expected to drop by 6 to 8 degrees in most parts of the country.