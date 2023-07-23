Fire in southern Evia threatens five villages

Authorities have told the residents of the villages of Livadi, Potami, Pernaraki, Platanistos and Kastro near the southern extremity of the island of Evia to evacuate to the town of Karystos, to the west, and those in Kastro towards Katholiko, because of a new, large wildfire.

Central Greece Vice Governor Giorgos Kelaiditis, at Platanistos, told state agency ANA-MPA that the situation is difficult.

“The fire may be two kilometers away, but the wind is strong, the growth is low, the smoke thick and the air is hard to breathe,” he said. [AMNA]