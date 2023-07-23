NEWS

Fire in southern Evia threatens five villages

Fire in southern Evia threatens five villages
[INTIME Archive Photo]

Authorities have told the residents of the villages of Livadi, Potami, Pernaraki, Platanistos and Kastro near the southern extremity of the island of Evia to evacuate to the town of Karystos, to the west, and those in Kastro towards Katholiko, because of a new, large wildfire.

Central Greece Vice Governor Giorgos Kelaiditis, at Platanistos, told state agency ANA-MPA that the situation is difficult.

“The fire may be two kilometers away, but the wind is strong, the growth is low, the smoke thick and the air is hard to breathe,” he said. [AMNA]

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes
NEWS

Flights cancelled as tourists flee wildfire on Rhodes

US Mission in Greece releases guidelines on wildfires
NEWS

US Mission in Greece releases guidelines on wildfires

Reception for the restoration of Democracy on Monday cancelled
NEWS

Reception for the restoration of Democracy on Monday cancelled

Foreign Ministry to open Help Desk in Rhodes airport
NEWS

Foreign Ministry to open Help Desk in Rhodes airport

Situation on Rhodes is very difficult says HFS spokesperson
NEWS

Situation on Rhodes is very difficult says HFS spokesperson

Fire in Mandra reignites
NEWS

Fire in Mandra reignites