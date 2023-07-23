NEWS

Foreign Ministry to open Help Desk in Rhodes airport

[AMNA]

Foreign Ministry staff is en route to Rhodes to open a Help Desk at the island’s airport on Sunday after 5 p.m. The Help Desk, in coordination with embassies in Greece, will facilitate the travel of visitors to the island who left without their passports and travel documents.

Additionally, ministry staff will also be embedded with the Civil Protection service to help international communications with embassies in Greece and private individuals.

Fire

