US Mission in Greece releases guidelines on wildfires

A man stands amidst burnt trees and grass, as wildfire burns near Lardos, on the island of Rhodes, Greece, July 22, 2023. [Vassilis Ikoutas/Reuters]

The United States Mission in Greece issued guidelines on Sunday to alert US citizens to the risks caused by the wildfires in the country.

“U.S. citizens should exercise extreme caution in affected areas. Civil Protection authorities are coordinating evacuations from the affected areas. Wildfires may create additional disruptions in the wider areas, such as power and/or water outages, poor air quality, and road closures,” it noted, adding that “the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated a Crisis Management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens in Greece due to ongoing forest fires.”

“U.S. citizens living in or traveling near any of the affected areas should follow instructions from local authorities and closely monitor the local media and emergency alerts,” it concluded.