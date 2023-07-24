NEWS

British airline announces four new repatriation flights

British airline announces four new repatriation flights
[Reuters]

British airline Jet2 announced a further four flights for Monday night to repatriate its passengers back to the United Kingdom following the catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes.

According to the airline, the four flights will return approximately 800 people who were evacuated from hotels on the island and will land at Manchester, Leeds, Bradford, and Birmingham. It added that more of its staff will be arriving on the island to further facilitate the process.

UK Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees
NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

Allowance of 534 euros for people working in companies affected by fires
NEWS

Allowance of 534 euros for people working in companies affected by fires

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires
NEWS

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires
NEWS

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Greece
NEWS

Wildfires continue to rage across Greece

Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee
NEWS

Repatriation flights head for Greece as wildfires force tourists to flee