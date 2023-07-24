British airline announces four new repatriation flights
British airline Jet2 announced a further four flights for Monday night to repatriate its passengers back to the United Kingdom following the catastrophic wildfires on the island of Rhodes.
According to the airline, the four flights will return approximately 800 people who were evacuated from hotels on the island and will land at Manchester, Leeds, Bradford, and Birmingham. It added that more of its staff will be arriving on the island to further facilitate the process.