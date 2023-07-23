NEWS

FCDO to deploy team in Greece to support evacuees

[Rhodes Red Cross]

United Kingdom Ambassador to Greece Matthew Lodge announced on Sunday that a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office rapid deployment team was being sent to Greece to facilitate the evacuation of British nationals from fire-stricken areas on Rhodes.

“Since the wildfires situation deteriorated yesterday, the UK Embassy in Greece has been working with Greek authorities, airlines and tour operators to support UK nationals on Rhodes. A rapid deployment team from the FCDO is on its way,” said the ambassador on a statement uploaded to social media

Fire

