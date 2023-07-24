NEWS

Allowance of 534 euros for people working in companies affected by fires

A wildfire is seen raging in the area of Megara, in West Attica, on July 27, 2022. The lack of rain in Greece means drier plants, and this would help fires expand more quickly.

An allowance of 534 euros per month for up to three months will be provided to employees of businesses that were forced to close due to the fires, Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday.

“We have already submitted an amendment to the finance ministry bill, according to which businesses, which have been affected by fires and cannot operate as before, will be suspended for up to three months. During this period, the workers will receive 534 euros per month as an emergency allowance from the state,” Georgiadis said. [AMNA]

