High winds curtail efforts to put out three active fire fronts and rekindlings in Rhodes

Three separate fire fronts were still burning in the island of Rhodes late afternoon Monday, as firefighters tried to fight strong winds and put out rekindlings in several locations for a seventh consecutive day, said the Fire Brigade.

The fire front at Platania, near the northern part of the island, is moving fast south towards Malona village. The fire near the villages of Gennadi and Vati, in South Rhodes, is burning 3 km away from Vati village, with firefighters there struggling to the utmost to keep the flames from reaching the villages.

At least ten homes were damaged as the fire spread past Asklipio village, north of the coastal resort of Kiotari in southern Rhodes, where hotels were evacuated over the weekend. Constant rekindlings there as well have posed a problem for firefighters.

In addition, rekindling is an issue at Laerma, a village at the center of the island that has suffered serious damage. Firefighters have to deal with fire at the village and fronts around it.

On the island, high winds registering 7 on the Beaufort scale are of great concern in the spreading of the fire on all fronts, the Fire Brigade noted. [AMNA]