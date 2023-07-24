Busy arsonist confesses to Peloponnese fires

A 30-year-old man who has allegedly confessed to deliberately setting several fires – some of them extremely destructive – in different parts of Messinia in the southwestern Peloponnese was remanded in custody on Monday.

The unnamed man, a resident of the area, was questioned last week by Fire Service investigators and arrested over the weekend in connection with a blaze in the village of Iamia last Wednesday.

He reportedly went on to confess to setting another fire the day before, which burned 3 hectares of land, as well as a blaze in Chrysokellaria in June last year that razed 250 hectares of mostly farmland and a big fire in Vasilitsi in 2021 that destroyed 400 hectares, as well as 22 houses and farms.

The suspect did not appear to provide a motive for his actions.