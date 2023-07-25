NEWS

‘Extreme danger’ of fires in six regions Wednesday

Flames and smoke rise as a wildfire burns near the village of Gennadi, on the island of Rhodes, July 25, 2023. [Nicolas Economou/Reuters]

The Civil Protection Ministry has warned of an “extreme danger” of fire in six of the country’s 13 regions on Wednesday.

In its daily fire risk prediction map, the ministry’s General Secretariat of Civil Protection said the areas most at risk were Attica; Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida, Fokida); the Peloponnese region (Argolida, Corinthia); Western Greece (Achaia); Thessaly (Larissa, Magnesia); Central Macedonia (Thessaloniki).

It added that there was a very high fire risk in: Crete; the Peloponnese (Arkadia, Laconia, Messinia); Ionian Islands; Western Greece (Etoloakarnania, Ilia); Thessaly (Karditsa, Trikala); Central Macedonia (Pieria, Imathia, Pella, Kilkis, Serres, Halkidiki, Mount Athos).

