Heatwave returns

A tourist uses a fan inside Stoa of Attalos, at ancient Agora, in Athens, on July 20. [AP]

A third successive heatwave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104F) across parts of the country Tuesday.

In Athens, authorities resumed afternoon closing hours at the ancient Acropolis, from 1 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., as part of broader measures to protect visitors, and staff, from the oppressive heat.

The iconic site, which offers no shade to visitors, has been closed during the hottest part of the day for several days over the past two weeks as Greece struggles with a persistent heatwave that has sent the thermometer in many parts of the country soaring to as high as 46.4C.

Wednesday will be even more of a scorcher, with a high temperature of 44C expected in Athens, and higher still in some other parts of the country, but the hot weather is seen easing as of Thursday.

