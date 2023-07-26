NEWS

Firefighters continue to battle fires in Rhodes, Corfu, Karystos and Dervanaki

A volunteer cools himself during a wildfire in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday. [AP]

Firefighters, assisted by Civil Protection forces and dedicated volunteers, battled the flames for yet another night in multiple locations, including the islands of Rhodes and Corfu, Karystos on the island of Evia, and Dervenaki, near Aigio in the northern Peloponnese.

The situation in Rhodes remains challenging, with Civil Protection forces, volunteers, and local residents working persistently under difficult conditions to contain the fire and prevent further spread. Active fronts are concentrated in the southern and southeastern regions, particularly around Malona, Vati, and the area of Gennadi. At the break of dawn, two aircraft and two helicopters joined the efforts, dropping water to combat the flames.

In Corfu, there were rekindled fires overnight, primarily in the northeastern part of the island. Two aircraft and two helicopters supported the firefighters’ efforts to control the situation.

The situation in Karystos showed improvement, with firefighters successfully tackling scattered outbreaks.

In the Dervenaki region of Achaia, firefighters, assisted by a helicopter, fought against rekindling during the night, mainly in the Niamata area.

Fire

