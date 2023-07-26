Villagers in Corfu make decision to stay back and protect their settlement from the blaze

A woman reacts as a wildfire burns near the village of Lafki, on the island of Corfu, Greece, Tuesday. [Reuters]

“I am deeply concerned about the residents of Loutses who have refused to abandon their homes. Despite our attempts to persuade them with friends, acquaintances, and even psychologists, nothing seems to work,” says Mayor Giorgos Macheimaris of North Corfu.

It is just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and he is in Imerolia on the north coast of Corfu, observing the final water drops from a firefighting helicopter before sunset.

“These residents are mostly young and determined to safeguard their properties, but that doesn’t alleviate my worries. The situation in Loutses is incredibly critical.”

On Tuesday, several fires rekindled on the northeast side of the Ionian island. Prior to the residents of Loutses, the inhabitants of Imerolia and Syki, near the port of Kassipoi, received a text message from the 112 emergency number.

At the fire fronts, 62 firefighters, along with three foot patrol teams and 21 vehicles, were actively engaged in operations. Additionally, six aircraft and four helicopters were periodically deployed from the air. The people of Loutses, approximately 200 permanent residents and 100 tourists, were safely evacuated to Acharavi. Adequate accommodations were arranged, and some individuals with specific needs were transferred to nursing homes and hospitals.

“The heartwarming response from everyone is truly touching,” Macheimaris says. “Families have opened their homes, and many housewives are providing food. Stores are offering supplies for free, and we have received significant contributions from the bakers of Ioannina, the Catholic Church, the Archdiocese of Athens, and the Metropolis of Corfu.”

This image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows an overview of wildfires on the island of Corfu, Tuesday. [AP]

Additionally, more than fifteen teams of volunteer forest firefighters are actively participating in the efforts. “We will be conducting patrols throughout all villages in the area tonight, as we firmly believe that the fires were an act of arsond,” he says.

Evacuations in Corfu commenced immediately after the major fire broke out on Tuesday and continued throughout the day. “However, in some cases, a few hours later, people returned to their homes, as those particular fire fronts were brought under control,” the mayor says. He estimates that around 1,100 tourists were relocated by Tuesday afternoon.

Two firefighters with respiratory problems and a fracture were transferred to hospitals in Ioannina, in maindland Greece, and Corfu for medical attention. The Corfu fire brigade chief, Nikos Kolovos, who coordinated all operations and was on the front line, was also transferred to the hospital due to severe health issues.

“During the firestorm, we managed to rescue numerous domestic animals, including goats, horses, and donkeys,” says the mayor.