Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead

A motorway bridge into Patra collapsed on Sunday leaving at least one dead, two people pinned under the rubble and seven injured, with at least one being seriously injured.

The bridge had structural problems in the past and was under repair since 2021. The Olympia Odos motorway had closed the road due to demolition works and there was no traffic on the bridge.

According to information available to Kathimerini, there was a planned demolition on a section of the bridge but there was a group of five to six people beneath it.

A video of the aftermath of the incident was uploaded on YouTube by local Peloponnisos Media.