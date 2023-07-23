NEWS

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead

Bridge collapse near Patra leaves one dead
[InTime News]

A motorway bridge into Patra collapsed on Sunday leaving at least one dead, two people pinned under the rubble and seven injured, with at least one being seriously injured.

The bridge had structural problems in the past and was under repair since 2021. The Olympia Odos motorway had closed the road due to demolition works and there was no traffic on the bridge.

According to information available to Kathimerini, there was a planned demolition on a section of the bridge but there was a group of five to six people beneath it.

A video of the aftermath of the incident was uploaded on YouTube by local Peloponnisos Media. 

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man (46) dies of suspected heatstroke on Evia
NEWS

Man (46) dies of suspected heatstroke on Evia

Young tourist injured in photo-op fall
NEWS

Young tourist injured in photo-op fall

Two former transport ministers could face probe
NEWS

Two former transport ministers could face probe

Five die in traffic collision in Edessa
NEWS

Five die in traffic collision in Edessa

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility
NEWS

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility

Power transmission company employee electrocuted while cutting branches
NEWS

Power transmission company employee electrocuted while cutting branches