Runners-upat water polo

Greece players pose for a photograph after taking the silver in the men’s water polo at the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday. The win has earned them a ticket to next year’s Olympic Games in Paris. The Greek women’s team, meanwhile, finished eighth in the championships. [EPA]

Greece lost in a penalty shoot-out to Hungary at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday to settle for the silver medal, its first ever in the men’s water polo competition.

After a very tight final that ended 10-10, the Hungarians prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out to earn their fourth world title.

Hungary led 5-4 at halftime and 10-9 just before the end. After equalizing, Greece had a chance to win in regular time.

Greece, which also earned silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In the women’s competition, Greece finished eighth.

