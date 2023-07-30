Runners-upat water polo
Greece lost in a penalty shoot-out to Hungary at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday to settle for the silver medal, its first ever in the men’s water polo competition.
After a very tight final that ended 10-10, the Hungarians prevailed 4-3 in the shoot-out to earn their fourth world title.
Hungary led 5-4 at halftime and 10-9 just before the end. After equalizing, Greece had a chance to win in regular time.
Greece, which also earned silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
In the women’s competition, Greece finished eighth.