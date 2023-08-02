Temperatures forecast to soar again in August

The return to temperatures in the 40s Celsius in the next few days and the longer-term forecasts for August, indicate a pattern of above-average temperatures for the month. August is expected to have temperatures up to six degrees (in terms of maximum) higher than the recent average, according to monthly projections, which however lack the precision of shorter-term statements.

In comments to Bloomberg, a meteorologist from the EU’s Copernicus agency referred to increased temperatures for August, without ruling out the possibility of a new heatwave in the Mediterranean. However, the National Meteorological Service hasn’t issued a heatwave warning.

Temperatures will rise from Wednesday, mainly in the east, up to 34-36C in the north and the islands, and 36-37C on the mainland. In Athens it will reach 37C. Temperatures in Greece will in parts reach 39-40C from Thursday until Sunday.