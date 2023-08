The Hellenic Coast Guard rescued 13 migrants and arrested their trafficker off the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Tuesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, a rescue boat spotted and immobilized an inflatable dinghy in the sea area of Prasou, northeast of Samos.

There were 14 people (one man, six women, four boys and three girls) on board the dinghy, who were safely transferred to the port of Malagari on Samos.