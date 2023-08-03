Haris Doukas announces candidacy for Athens mayor

Haris Doukas, an associate professor at the School of Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), has formally announced his candidacy for the upcoming municipal elections in Athens, leading the ticket Athens Now.

It is widely expected that Doukas will receive support from the socialist PASOK party, with an official announcement anticipated in the coming days.

In his statement released on Thursday, Doukas emphasized his commitment to transforming Athens into a green city.

The leader of the Athens Now ticket has garnered the endorsement of 70 prominent individuals from various fields, including politics, sciences, arts, and ecology.

The list of signatories supporting Doukas’ candidacy includes numerous academics, representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises, artists, environmental activists, as well as former Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and former Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris.