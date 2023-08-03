NEWS

Haris Doukas announces candidacy for Athens mayor

Haris Doukas announces candidacy for Athens mayor

Haris Doukas, an associate professor at the School of Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), has formally announced his candidacy for the upcoming municipal elections in Athens, leading the ticket Athens Now.

It is widely expected that Doukas will receive support from the socialist PASOK party, with an official announcement anticipated in the coming days.

In his statement released on Thursday, Doukas emphasized his commitment to transforming Athens into a green city.

The leader of the Athens Now ticket has garnered the endorsement of 70 prominent individuals from various fields, including politics, sciences, arts, and ecology.

The list of signatories supporting Doukas’ candidacy includes numerous academics, representatives from small and medium-sized enterprises, artists, environmental activists, as well as former Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and former Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris.

Politics Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor
NEWS

Kasidiaris says he wants to run for Athens mayor

Athens mayor tells political parties ‘no one above the law’ for littering
NEWS

Athens mayor tells political parties ‘no one above the law’ for littering

Balkan mayors gather in Athens
NEWS

Balkan mayors gather in Athens

Acropolis zoning program to be piloted next month
NEWS

Acropolis zoning program to be piloted next month

Attica Regional Governor announces he will not stand in upcoming elections
NEWS

Attica Regional Governor announces he will not stand in upcoming elections

Frustrating delays in Panepistimiou Avenue redevelopment
NEWS

Frustrating delays in Panepistimiou Avenue redevelopment