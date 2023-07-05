Frustrating delays in Panepistimiou Avenue redevelopment

The much-touted redevelopment of Panepistimiou Avenue as part of the Grand Walk, a series of pedestrian paths and bicycle lanes introduced on central thoroughfares in downtown Athens, is stalling three years after work began.

The cost of the interventions in the center of the capital has reached €13 million on the basis of the budgeted funds. Some €1.8 million for the redevelopment of the lower side of Syntagma Square, €7.35 million for the redevelopment of Vasilissis Olga, and €3.75 million for Panepistimiou, of which €2 million is for the materials (plants, benches etc) used for the pilot implementation of the project.

The failure of the project in relation to what had been foreseen was also implicitly but clearly admitted by the mayor himself, Kostas Bakoyannis. He admitted that poor planning played a major role in the delays that occurred, inconveniencing the public, visitors and traders in the area.

“It took a long time for the project to be completed. Now it will be completed very soon, but it was late. If we were to redesign it, we would redesign it differently,” he said.