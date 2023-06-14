Athens mayor tells political parties ‘no one above the law’ for littering

The fines imposed on political parties for illegal poster pollution not only concern one party, nor are they driven by a money collection logic, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis told Skai on Tuesday, commenting on the reactions of the communist KKE party to the penalty it received from the municipality.

Anyone who violates the cleanliness regulation will be fined, Bakoyannis said, adding that no party is above the law.

He said that since the previous election the parties had been informed about the cleanliness regulation, noting that the law changed in 2022, which is why the municipality could not impose fines in previous election periods.

The mayor stated that the municipality has made many places in the city available to the parties where they can advertise, such as bus stops.

He clarified that violators can object, but they must pay the fines.

Otherwise, the city has the right to even seize a bank account.