Missing Sudanese man’s body found in Greek river

The lifeless body of a 21-year-old Sudanese man, who had been missing since July 26 after going swimming in the Aliakmonas River, was discovered near the northern Greek town of Veria, as announced on Thursday.

The young man resided in the refugee facility of Agia Varvara and had ventured out for a swim with a group of people when he suddenly disappeared under yet unknown circumstances. The body was found in a canal connected to the Aliakmonas river.