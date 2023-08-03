NEWS

Missing Sudanese man’s body found in Greek river

Missing Sudanese man’s body found in Greek river
File photo.

The lifeless body of a 21-year-old Sudanese man, who had been missing since July 26 after going swimming in the Aliakmonas River, was discovered near the northern Greek town of Veria, as announced on Thursday.

The young man resided in the refugee facility of Agia Varvara and had ventured out for a swim with a group of people when he suddenly disappeared under yet unknown circumstances. The body was found in a canal connected to the Aliakmonas river.

Death Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies
NEWS

Families of missing in Greece migrant boat disaster plead for recovery of bodies

At least 209 Pakistanis were on board fatal migrant boat, data suggests
NEWS

At least 209 Pakistanis were on board fatal migrant boat, data suggests

No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece
NEWS

No survivors found during Friday’s search off southern Greece

Port officials say traffickers untied rope coast guard tied to vessel a few hours before it sank
NEWS

Port officials say traffickers untied rope coast guard tied to vessel a few hours before it sank

President Sakellaropoulou departs for Kalamata
NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou departs for Kalamata

Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found
NEWS

Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found