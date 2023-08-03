Heftier penalties for wildfires, even through negligence

Individuals who are responsible for starting wildfires even unintentionally will face jail time and much heftier fines, ministers for Justice Giorgos Floridis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said on Thursday after meeting to discuss new legislation governing arson-related crimes.

“The Justice Ministry is in the process of revising the fundamental provisions of the Criminal Code, based on which we will seek to significantly reduce the prevailing sense of impunity in Greek society. What do I mean by that? That prison sentences will have to be served,” said Floridis.

“The crime of deliberate arson is already punished with lengthy prison sentences. The fundamental change in the Criminal Code will be that prison sentences of a certain length for arson by negligence will also be served,” the justice minister added.

Kikilias went on to say that fines for starting fires will also be increased significantly – similarly to legislation governing animal abuse – and may reach as high as 30,000 euros.

“The cost we pay every year is significant, primarily in our effort to protect human life. It is a matter of public interest. It is about safeguarding the people from the onslaught of wildfires. It is criminal negligence; it is no longer mere negligence,” he said.