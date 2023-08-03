More heat, with a small break

Another heatwave is expected to push temperatures in many parts of Greece above the 40 degrees Celsius mark again this weekend, though forecasters are promising cooler weather at the start of next week.

The national weather service, EMY, said that temperatures will continue to inch up on Friday after a very warm Thursday, to reach 38-40 Celsius in Central Greece and the Eastern Aegean, with other parts just being just a couple of degrees below these levels.

A forecast for light clouds will likely make conditions feel worse by adding humidity to the atmosphere.

Saturday is going to be scorcher, though the first hints of rain will be seen in the Ionian and western mainland later in the day, with the wet weather spreading to other parts of the country on Sunday, mainly in the west and north.

EMY also warned of the possibility of storms on Sunday.

Despite the anticipated dip in temperatures at the start of next week, however, experts have indicated that Greece – and many other parts of Europe – may be looking at the warmest August in several years this summer.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that “the second half of the month will see the return of above-average heat to Spain, southern Italy and Greece, bringing the potential for all-time highs.”