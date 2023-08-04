July was the hottest month in central Athens since 1863

The month of July 2023 was the hottest in central Athens since 1863, according to the records of the National Observatory.

The average 24-hour temperature in July this year was 31.3 degrees Celsius (88.34 Fahrenheit), the highest ever recorded at the observatory. This was followed by July 2012, when the average was 31.1 Celsius, and July 2007, when it was 30.6C.

The average maximum temperature, or the highest value reached by thermometers throughout the midday and afternoon hours of July, was 37.1 Celsius, the highest value ever recorded.

The maximum daytime temperature was recorded on 16 different occasions.

In terms of absolute maximum temperatures, the highest temperature recorded in July 2023 in Thiseio was 42.8C.

It did not break the record of 44.8C recorded on June 26, 2007, but it is in fourth place.