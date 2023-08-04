Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa

A 43-year-old woman, who is a police officer, has been hospitalized in critical condition following a brutal assault by her 52-year-old husband in the city of Larissa, central Greece.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday after an intense altercation that escalated, resulting in the man physically attacking his wife.

Upon receiving a distress call, a police patrol responded to the scene and arrested the 52-year-old perpetrator. Simultaneously, an EKAV ambulance rushed the victim to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Medical evaluations have since revealed the extent of her injuries, showing severe trauma to her face and abdomen, including a ruptured kidney, which necessitated immediate surgical intervention.

The couple, who are parents to two children, had been grappling with frequent conflicts and there have been previous reports of the husband’s abusive behavior towards his wife, according to reports from public broadcaster ERT.

Initially, the perpetrator was charged with domestic violence and causing bodily harm. However, given the gravity of the assault and the life-threatening injuries inflicted upon the victim, the prosecutor has now raised the charges to attempted murder.