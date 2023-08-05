Police arrest 60-year-old suspect with ties to Camorra

A 60-year-old foreign national was arrested in the island of Corfu on Friday, as announced by the police. He had an outstanding European Arrest Warrant issued by the Prosecutor’s Office in Naples, Italy, for his involvement in a criminal organization and financial crimes.

The suspect had been evading capture since 2012 and was listed by the Italian Ministry of the Interior as one of the most dangerous fugitives, owing to his connections with the Camorra crime group in Italy. He was allegedly engaged in money laundering through illegal financial activities.

The detection and subsequent arrest of the suspect were the result of a well-coordinated operation led by the International Police Cooperation Division of the Greek Police (ELAS). This operation effectively utilized intelligence information and received cooperation from the Italian authorities.

The arrested individual will be presented before the appropriate prosecutorial authorities for further legal proceedings.