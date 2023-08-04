Migrants rescued off the coast of Pylos

The Hellenic Coast Guard coordinated the rescue of 49 migrants from a cargo ship 109 nautical miles southwest of Pylos early Friday.

Forty-seven people were evacuated to a Coast Guard vessel, while a 21-year-old woman with sunburn and her companion were flown to Kalamata Hospital by helicopter.

The boat transporting the migrants was traveling in international territorial waters, which fall under Greece’s jurisdiction.

The migrants originally notified the Rome operations room, which in turn notified the Greek authorities.

The migrants were expected to arrive at the port of Kalamata, where they were to be identified and registered, as well as examined by medical specialists. Following that, they were to remain in the city until their transfer to a special migrant facility.