NEWS

Tax authority posts names of individuals, companies with high outstanding debts to state and insurance funds

Tax authority posts names of individuals, companies with high outstanding debts to state and insurance funds
[INTIME]

The names of individuals and companies that have outstanding debts over 150,000 euros to the state and/or the social insurance fund (e-EFKA) were posted by the Greek Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) on Friday.

Τhe lists, whose posting was announced this past week, include 10,168 individuals and 16,839 legal entities whose debts have been in arrears for at least a year and have taken no action to repay them by the deadlines. It should be noted that the publication of the identity of debtors with high outstanding debts to the state (including taxes and tariffs) and/or insurance funds is mandatory by law.

Prior to publishing the names, each debtor was informed repeatedly through email to settle their debts. [AMNA]

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New income tax filing deadline of Aug 31
NEWS

New income tax filing deadline of Aug 31

Contraband oil seized in underground facility
NEWS

Contraband oil seized in underground facility

Mitsotakis continues campaign trail in the Peloponnese ahead of June 25 vote
NEWS

Mitsotakis continues campaign trail in the Peloponnese ahead of June 25 vote

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans
NEWS

Three top parties put spotlight on tax plans

Seven in ten taxpayers not required to pay additional taxes
ECONOMY

Seven in ten taxpayers not required to pay additional taxes

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes
NEWS

Taxman arrested for offering to cut tax debts in exchange for bribes