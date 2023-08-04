Tax authority posts names of individuals, companies with high outstanding debts to state and insurance funds

The names of individuals and companies that have outstanding debts over 150,000 euros to the state and/or the social insurance fund (e-EFKA) were posted by the Greek Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) on Friday.

Τhe lists, whose posting was announced this past week, include 10,168 individuals and 16,839 legal entities whose debts have been in arrears for at least a year and have taken no action to repay them by the deadlines. It should be noted that the publication of the identity of debtors with high outstanding debts to the state (including taxes and tariffs) and/or insurance funds is mandatory by law.

Prior to publishing the names, each debtor was informed repeatedly through email to settle their debts. [AMNA]