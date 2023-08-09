Ninety-four appearing before prosecutor

Τhe four Greeks out of the 98 people arrested in connection with the fatal hooligan clashes in Nea Filadelfia in western Athens were released on Tuesday, with a verbal order of the prosecutor. All four were injured, and three of them have given statements to the Sub-Directorate for Combating Sports Violence. The fourth man was until late Tuesday still unable to give a statement.

The remaining 94 remained in custody and will be brought before the prosecutor Wednesday, while genetic material was being taken from all of the suspects in an attempt to identify the perpetrator of the murder of 29-year-old Michalis Katsouris, an AEK fan.

It was unclear whether the murder weapon, a knife, is among the evidence seized and if the perpetrator is among the Croatians arrested and detained at Hellenic Police (ELAS) Headquarters. At least 82 of the 98 arrested during Monday night’s clashes are Croatians, according to information cited by state broadcaster ERT.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Citizen Protection has removed seven police officers from their positions, including the head of the Sub-Directorate for Combating Sports Violence and six heads of traffic police departments along the national road network. Minister Giannis Oikonomou publicly and Deputy Minister Kostas Katsafados in private discussions announced that more heads will roll as the investigation proceeds in depth.