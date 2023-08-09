NEWS

Arrests for Nea Filadelfia football hooligan violence reach 104

Arrests for Nea Filadelfia football hooligan violence reach 104
[InTime News]

The number arrested for the lethal clashes between rival football club supporters in the Athens district of Nea Filadelfia had risen to 104 on Wednesday, according to an announcement.

Added to those originally arrested during the incidents on Monday night were five Croats detained on Tuesday night in Igoumenitsa and a 19-year-old Croat caught at the Kakavia border crossing, as he attempted to flee Greece on a coach headed for Tirana. All six were taken to Athens and appeared before a public prosecutor, along with the others arrested in connection with the case.

In total, 103 have so far been brought before a prosecutor, of which 97 are Croats. There are also two Greeks, one Albanian, an Austrian national, a German and a Bosnian national, while the remaining Croat to be charged is still being treated under guard at Erythros Stavros hospital in Athens. [AMNA]

Football Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus
NEWS

Report shows alarming rise in domestic violence in Cyprus

Greek Super League player facing rape charges
NEWS

Greek Super League player facing rape charges

Alarming rise in teen criminality
NEWS

Alarming rise in teen criminality

Teen gang rape highlights amoral outlook
NEWS

Teen gang rape highlights amoral outlook

Violence extending across society
NEWS

Violence extending across society

Child rape case highlights shortcomings
NEWS

Child rape case highlights shortcomings