Arrests for Nea Filadelfia football hooligan violence reach 104

The number arrested for the lethal clashes between rival football club supporters in the Athens district of Nea Filadelfia had risen to 104 on Wednesday, according to an announcement.

Added to those originally arrested during the incidents on Monday night were five Croats detained on Tuesday night in Igoumenitsa and a 19-year-old Croat caught at the Kakavia border crossing, as he attempted to flee Greece on a coach headed for Tirana. All six were taken to Athens and appeared before a public prosecutor, along with the others arrested in connection with the case.

In total, 103 have so far been brought before a prosecutor, of which 97 are Croats. There are also two Greeks, one Albanian, an Austrian national, a German and a Bosnian national, while the remaining Croat to be charged is still being treated under guard at Erythros Stavros hospital in Athens. [AMNA]