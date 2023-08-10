NEWS

Unidentified attackers target cafe in central Athens; possible link to Monday’s fan violence

[InTime News]

A group of unidentified attackers targeted a cafe in the central Ampelokipoi neighborhood on Thursday, in an incident that seems to be connected to the violent clashes that took place outside AEK Athens’ home stadium in the western suburb of Nea Filadelfia on Monday, leading to the death of a 29-year-old supporter.

The cafe is positioned behind the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium on Alexandras Avenue, directly opposite the Attica Police Headquarters (GADA). Reports suggest that the cafe is co-owned by one of the suspects, an organized Panathinaikos supporter, who has been apprehended in connection with the violent events that transpired on Monday.

Around ten assailants arrived at the scene on motorcycles, swiftly vandalizing the cafe’s exterior by shattering its glass window before promptly leaving the area. In response, the police have taken two suspects into custody in relation to this incident.

Crime Soccer

