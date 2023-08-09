US Embassy releases alert on Panathinaikos game

The United States Embassy in Athens released a report on Wednesday due to the UEFA Champions League match between Panathinaikos F.C. and French side Olympique de Marseille, particularly following the violence that took place in the match between AEK Athens and Croation team Dinamo Zagreb.

“Heavy police presence will be in the area, conducting various checks to vehicles and pedestrians,” it noted.

It advised US citizens to monitor local media for updates and exercise caution in the vicinity of large gatherings.