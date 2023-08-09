Athens, Zagreb mayors issue joint statement condemning violence

The mayors of Athens and Zagreb have issued a joint statement condemning the fierce clashes between rival supporters in the Greek capital, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old soccer fan on Monday.

“Senseless violence and bloodshed find no place within our stadiums, cities, or society,” said Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and his Zagreb counterpart, Tomislav Tomasevic.

“We firmly denounce the abhorrent crime that led to the loss of a young life and the distressing incidents involving hooligans that endangered the lives of innocent citizens and young children. Violence transcends national boundaries; its sole origin is hatred. We hold the hope that the culprits will be swiftly apprehended and penalized in a manner that serves as an example, preventing the recurrence of such tragic incidents. In times like these, words prove inadequate. Our heartfelt condolences extend to the victim’s family,” they said.

“As mayors, we are dedicated to strengthening the existing friendship between Athens and Zagreb. Our collaboration remains unshaken in the face of isolated acts of violence,” they concluded.