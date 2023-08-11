First 30 charged for Nea Filadelfia clashes transferred to Evelpidon complex

The first 30 people charged over the clashes between rival football fans near the AEK Athens stadium in Nea Filadelfia were transferred to the Evelpidon court complex under heavy security on Friday. They are to testify before three examining magistrates who have been assigned to the case, with the 25th regular examining magistrate acting as lead and the other two as her assistants.

Each magistrate is expected to process 10 of the suspects on Friday, while the process will continue on Saturday and is to be completed on Sunday, when the remaining 45 suspects will testify. Three interpreters for Croatian – the native language of the majority of those arrested – and one speaking English have been enlisted to assist.

Several of the accused are expected to ask for additional time to prepare their testimony, as many were only able to hire a defense lawyer on Thursday and their counsels have not had time to study the brief. All those arrested must testify by Sunday, regardless, as the five-day period of detention before testifying to a magistrate expires.

According to sources, meanwhile, AEK supporters have issued a call for a protest gathering outside the courts at 12.30 p.m.