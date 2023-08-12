NEWS

Islands still face August health staff shortages

Health and ambulance services on the islands are struggling to respond to increased needs with scarce capabilities in August for yet another summer. 

Mykonos, Paros, Santorini, Samos and Chios have just one ambulance operating around the clock and a second operating a few days a month. 

Tinos has one ambulance 24 hours a day and efforts are under way to find uniformed personnel to staff a second ahead of the August 15 religious holiday, which attracts pilgrims from around the country.

The contribution of uniformed personnel from the Hellenic Navy in application of the relevant legislative act is not enough, according to the president of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees, Michalis Giannakos. 

“They were trained for a few hours by ambulance service officers. When the first month is over they will be replaced by others who also know nothing about rescue,” he said. 

Health

